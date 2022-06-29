IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’

    02:27

  • Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Lawrence: Mark Shields was a ‘stranger to self-importance’

    08:32

  • Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

    10:14

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

The Last Word

Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

06:56

Olivia Troye, a former top aide to Vice President Pence, describes what it was like inside the Jan. 6th Cmte. hearing room to support her former colleague Cassidy Hutchinson, a “loyal public servant,” who she says is now being disparaged by Republicans and will face security concerns for speaking out against Trump. “She’s a patriot,” Troye says, “and I hope the American people understand that.”June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All