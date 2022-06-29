Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

Olivia Troye, a former top aide to Vice President Pence, describes what it was like inside the Jan. 6th Cmte. hearing room to support her former colleague Cassidy Hutchinson, a “loyal public servant,” who she says is now being disparaged by Republicans and will face security concerns for speaking out against Trump. “She’s a patriot,” Troye says, “and I hope the American people understand that.”June 29, 2022