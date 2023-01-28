IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols’ video is ‘toxic police culture manifest’

The Last Word

Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols’ video is ‘toxic police culture manifest’

Phillip Atiba Goff, Marq Claxton, and Jelani Cobb join MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the “aggressive physical force” displayed on video by the officers who fatally beat Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop, the “toxic police culture” that caused another deadly police encounter and the lack of ability to enact meaningful change to prevent future incidents.Jan. 28, 2023

    Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols' video is 'toxic police culture manifest'

