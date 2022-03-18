IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Modern wars kill more civilians than soldiers. Putin’s Ukraine Invasion proves it.

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Why a more neutral China is tougher for Russia

    04:20

  • Lawrence: Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into surrender

    06:17

  • Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’

    05:02

  • Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’

    04:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’

    03:25

  • Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies

    06:21

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

  • Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack

    05:47

  • ‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine

    07:20

  • ‘I’ve never expected to see anything like that’: Shocking anti-war protest on Russian State TV

    06:16

  • Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis

    04:42

  • ‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war

    05:59

  • Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts

    08:10

  • Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine

    07:32

  • Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks

    08:40

  • Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia

    03:02

The Last Word

Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence

03:59

As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its fourth week, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to former KGB Agent Jack Barsky about how the Russian president miscalculated the resistance from Ukraine’s military and civilians so badly.March 18, 2022

  • Modern wars kill more civilians than soldiers. Putin’s Ukraine Invasion proves it.

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Why a more neutral China is tougher for Russia

    04:20

  • Lawrence: Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into surrender

    06:17

  • Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’

    05:02

  • Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’

    04:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All