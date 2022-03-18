Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence
03:59
Share this -
copied
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its fourth week, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to former KGB Agent Jack Barsky about how the Russian president miscalculated the resistance from Ukraine’s military and civilians so badly.March 18, 2022
Modern wars kill more civilians than soldiers. Putin’s Ukraine Invasion proves it.
05:07
Now Playing
Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence
03:59
UP NEXT
Why a more neutral China is tougher for Russia
04:20
Lawrence: Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into surrender
06:17
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’
05:02
Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’