IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

  • Peter Beinart: The way to bring peace in Gaza is through ‘a measure of justice’

    10:34

  • State Dept.: ‘Israel needs to do everything it can to defend itself’

    08:04

  • LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

    08:32

  • White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate

    10:08

  • Sean Penn: In Ukraine 'the need for freedom is so familiar'

    12:05

  • Lawrence: Australian billionaire bought ‘exactly what he wanted’ from Trump

    04:44

  • Stuart Stevens: The only way for the GOP to save itself is to ‘lose’

    05:49

  • Rep. Frost: McCarthy said 'Bring it on!' and it was brought on

    04:36

  • Lawrence: New York judge proves gag orders can work on Trump

    06:13

  • Lawrence: Trump’s NY fraud case judge told him to shut up today

    02:00

  • Rep. Clyburn: House GOP cares more about making headlines than headway

    09:10

  • Lawrence: McCarthy removal shows GOP's uncontrollable hatred of government

    05:56

  • 31 Senate Democrats now calling for Sen. Menendez to resign

    04:10

  • Lawrence: In NY courtroom, Trump's now just another guy from Queens in trouble

    07:28

The Last Word

Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

08:36

“The whole country is sitting shiva now,” Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, detailing the personal loss - not just his family - but all of Israel is experiencing as the country braces for a long conflict with “incalculable” psychological damage. Oren also said, “The terrorists have forced us to come together again and remember who we are.”Oct. 12, 2023

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

    07:39

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

    04:37

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

    08:13

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

    04:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All