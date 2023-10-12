Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

“The whole country is sitting shiva now,” Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, detailing the personal loss - not just his family - but all of Israel is experiencing as the country braces for a long conflict with “incalculable” psychological damage. Oren also said, “The terrorists have forced us to come together again and remember who we are.”Oct. 12, 2023