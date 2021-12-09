Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Ted Lieu join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the frivolous lawsuit from Mark Meadows and the Trump team stonewalling the January 6 Committee means for its investigation and the trickle-down effect on the rule of law, as Rep. Swalwell says, “If people start to believe that law and order doesn’t matter anymore, then as a democracy and as a country, we’re lost.”Dec. 9, 2021