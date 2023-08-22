IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. Harvard president on how 'Necessary Trouble' brings change

The Last Word

Fmr. Harvard president on how ‘Necessary Trouble’ brings change

Former Harvard president Drew Gilpin Faust joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her new book, “Necessary Trouble,” a memoir of growing up in the segregated South and supporting the civil rights movement.Aug. 22, 2023

    Fmr. Harvard president on how ‘Necessary Trouble’ brings change

