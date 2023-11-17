IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

The Last Word

Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

04:34

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Montana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse to discuss his candidacy and the impact of The Washington Post’s decision to publish a new report in its series on AR-15 assault rifles that includes never-published photos and videos taken after 11 U.S. mass shootings from the past 11 years.Nov. 17, 2023

    Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor

