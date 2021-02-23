Fmr. federal prosecutor: SCOTUS ruling on Trump taxes possible ‘gold mine’03:54
Andrew Weissmann tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Donald Trump’s tax returns will provide a wealth of information to the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation of the former president. “The government is going to need to show not only that tax returns or bank loan applications were wrong, but that Donald Trump or whoever they’re focusing on knew they were wrong and filed them nevertheless. Accounting records can be a gold mine in terms of proving all of that.”