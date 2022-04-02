Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures
04:48
Amb. Michael McFaul tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he thinks it’s “highly unlikely” that Vladimir Putin would want to expand this war in response to potentially the first Ukrainian attack on Russian soil, adding the U.S. should keep sending weapons to Ukraine despite fears Putin might escalate the war: “The only way there will be peace in Ukraine is if there is a military stalemate.”April 2, 2022
