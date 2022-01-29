Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine
07:23
Michael McFaul and Nina Khrushcheva join Ali Velshi to discuss what Putin’s endgame is with Ukraine now that the U.S. and NATO rejected his demands. Nina Khrushcheva says Putin “overplayed his hand” in that he doesn’t really want to invade Ukraine. Michael McFaul adds, “There’s room for negotiation if Putin wants to negotiate.”Jan. 29, 2022
