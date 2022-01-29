Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michael McFaul and Nina Khrushcheva join Ali Velshi to discuss what Putin’s endgame is with Ukraine now that the U.S. and NATO rejected his demands. Nina Khrushcheva says Putin “overplayed his hand” in that he doesn’t really want to invade Ukraine. Michael McFaul adds, “There’s room for negotiation if Putin wants to negotiate.”Jan. 29, 2022

