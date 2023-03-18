IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

    04:24

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37

  • Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

    10:56

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

The Last Word

Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

06:57

David Scheffer, who served as the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes during the Clinton administration, joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss the implications of the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his appointee, Maria Lvova-Belova.March 18, 2023

  • Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

    04:24

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37

  • Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

    10:56

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All