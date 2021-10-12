Florida GOP undermines the will of voters on voting rights

After 65% of Floridians voted to restore voting rights for people with prior felony convictions in 2018, the state GOP passed a law requiring them to pay court debts before they could vote. Jesse Wegman details how burdensome and “insidious” those debts can be. Voting rights advocate Desmond Meade, who has a prior felony conviction, says it’s important to “humanize” the stories of people like him who “just want to participate in our democracy.”Oct. 12, 2021