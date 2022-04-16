IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

The Last Word

Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

Fintan O’Toole, columnist for The Irish Times, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to explain how the corruption of capitalism in Russia has led to the “creation of monsters that threaten democracy itself.”April 16, 2022

    Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

