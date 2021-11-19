FDA expected to approve Covid booster for all adults

After some confusion over booster eligibility, the FDA is expected to approve Covid booster shots for all adults nationwide. Dr. Kavita Patel tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the need for a booster doesn’t mean the vaccine wasn’t effective. “This is a novel virus, we’ve never had a vaccine for it before. And as we’re learning – like many other viruses – we need at least three doses to constitute full immunity for at least a year.”Nov. 19, 2021