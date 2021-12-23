IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges

03:19

With the omicron variant now in all 50 states, the FDA has approved Pfizer’s pill for treatment of mild to moderate infections. Speaking with Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC Science Contributor Laurie Garrett cautions the omicron variant is still contagious. “This thing is going so fast,” Garrett warns, “it’s just mind-boggling.”Dec. 23, 2021

