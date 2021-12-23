With the omicron variant now in all 50 states, the FDA has approved Pfizer’s pill for treatment of mild to moderate infections. Speaking with Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC Science Contributor Laurie Garrett cautions the omicron variant is still contagious. “This thing is going so fast,” Garrett warns, “it’s just mind-boggling.”Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges
03:19
UP NEXT
Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed
02:41
Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.
04:47
Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'
07:30
Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime