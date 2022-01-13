Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism
Ezra Klein of the New York Times says Trump allies are trying to use local politics to seize more power over elections. He says in order to defeat Trumpism, Democrats have to get more involved at the local level. “Liberals have talked themselves into the idea this is simply a national battle,” Klein says, “and you either win or lose it nationally.”Jan. 13, 2022
