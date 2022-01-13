IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

    03:29

  • Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine

    13:18

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’

    07:21

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits to false statement on Australia travel documents

    06:55

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe

    06:57

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment

    06:32

  • Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

    05:28

  • Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

  • Dr. Blackstock: U.S. ‘can't get caught behind like we did this time’ when new variant emerges

    02:06

  • Sen. Merkley: Senate being ‘paralyzed and damaged’ and ‘number one practitioner’ is Mitch McConnell

    09:36

  • Senate Democrats weigh options on filibuster, voting rights as pressure builds

    01:50

  • Pelosi: Harry Reid was 'truly beloved' by those in Congress

    08:00

  • Schumer honors 'dear friend and mentor' Harry Reid

    07:13

  • To stop Trumpism, Biden must pass this test | MSNBC

    16:50

  • Biden urges voting reform to prevent 'new laws designed to suppress your vote'

    02:00

  • Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani

    03:39

  • Michigan secretary of state urges passage of federal voting rights legislation

    07:54

The Last Word

Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

06:56

Ezra Klein of the New York Times says Trump allies are trying to use local politics to seize more power over elections. He says in order to defeat Trumpism, Democrats have to get more involved at the local level. “Liberals have talked themselves into the idea this is simply a national battle,” Klein says, “and you either win or lose it nationally.”Jan. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • See one nurse’s stark warning amid omicron surge: No beds means no beds 

    03:29

  • Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine

    13:18

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All