Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine03:41
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions.10:15
Ukrainian citizens prepare to fight Russian forces as explosions continue in Kyiv04:45
Putin’s bogus claim to “denazify” Ukraine11:48
Was diplomacy ever a viable option to deter Russia?10:06
How the world is responding to Russia10:22
Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table11:49
Where is the UN in all of this?09:03
Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion09:36
Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night06:54
Amb. Bill Taylor: It’s clear that Putin was ‘never interested’ in diplomacy11:30
'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades07:55
FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia01:25
Biden announces 'additional, strong sanctions' against Russia04:22
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
Panetta: America ‘will bear some of the consequences’ of Putin’s actions in Ukraine06:12
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions01:50
Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions02:26
Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’05:58
Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’06:30
Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine03:41
NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports live from Kyiv, Ukraine on the second night of Russia's large-scale invasion as new explosions are heard int he capital city. Feb. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine03:41
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions.10:15
Ukrainian citizens prepare to fight Russian forces as explosions continue in Kyiv04:45
Putin’s bogus claim to “denazify” Ukraine11:48
Was diplomacy ever a viable option to deter Russia?10:06
How the world is responding to Russia10:22