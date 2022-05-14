IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

    06:37

  • Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Experts warn 'women will die' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    America 'needs to prepare for' insider threats to elections

    03:40

  • Broadway legend Patti Lupone enforces theater's mask rules

    01:51

  • Rep. Jeffries to Clarence Thomas: 'Why are you such a hater?'

    05:19

  • Lawrence explains just how ‘monumentally historic’ the McCarthy subpoena really is

    10:16

  • Katie Porter goes after Trump, uncovering potential bribery scheme

    03:50

  • Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill

    05:54

  • Sen. Smith: GOP ‘hellbent to take away’ the right to abortion

    08:15

  • Laurence Tribe: Donald Trump should be indicted

    07:15

  • Lawrence: Minority rule is killing the ‘united’ in the United States

    11:32

  • Eric Holder: Trump forcing us to consider indicting a fmr. president

    03:55

  • Eric Holder tells Clarence Thomas, 'Don't lecture the American people'

    02:04

  • Lawrence: America is living under the obliviousness of the Supreme Court

    10:13

  • 'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:26

  • Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

    05:22

  • GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing

    15:18

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

The Last Word

Experts warn 'women will die' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

04:35

Leading medical journal The Lancet says women will die if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson calls the statement “breathtaking.” She tells MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, “Medical providers have a clear understanding of the health of women and the impact, not lawmakers.”May 14, 2022

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

    06:37

  • Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Experts warn 'women will die' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    America 'needs to prepare for' insider threats to elections

    03:40

  • Broadway legend Patti Lupone enforces theater's mask rules

    01:51

  • Rep. Jeffries to Clarence Thomas: 'Why are you such a hater?'

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All