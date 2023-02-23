IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Exclusive: Sen. Jon Tester announces 2024 re-election bid

05:16

Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his decision to seek a fourth Senate term in 2024, his sustained popularity in a state that votes overwhelmingly for Republicans and how Democrats can increase their appeal to rural voters.Feb. 23, 2023

