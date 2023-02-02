IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Exclusive: Ron Klain on 'remarkable' achievements of Biden admin.

The Last Word

Exclusive: Ron Klain on ‘remarkable’ achievements of Biden admin.

09:27

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for an exclusive interview reflecting on his time in public service and how the “diversity and experience” of the White House staff will help the Biden administration succeed.Feb. 2, 2023

