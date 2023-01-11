IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

    Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution

  • Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history

  • Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'

  • Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

  • Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet

  • McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’

  • Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

  • Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

  • New Clerk Cheryl Johnson makes history presiding over U.S. House

  • Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected

  • Kevin McCarthy claims GOP will emerge united after failed speaker votes

  • Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker

  • NFL’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

  • Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech

  • Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says

  • Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

The Last Word

Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Rep. Katie Porter for an exclusive interview about why she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 saying, “Washington’s broken and we’re seeing the effects in California right now of that broken system … We need to send people to Washington who are going to solve problems.”Jan. 11, 2023

