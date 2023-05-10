IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

    19:07
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06

  • Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17

  • Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

  • Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

The Last Word

Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

19:07

On the day that a federal jury unanimously found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Lisa Birnbach, the friend who E. Jean Carroll’s who Carroll called five minutes after her encounter with Donald Trump in a New York department store that led to the jury’s unanimous verdict.May 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

    19:07
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06

  • Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17

  • Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All