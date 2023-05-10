Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

- Now Playing
Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump19:07
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen08:50
Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?03:06
Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘06:17
Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’04:23
Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry06:38
Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction02:36
Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself05:43
Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?13:26
Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.10:29
Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis07:21
Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges04:32
Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules12:42
Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election06:47
GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says11:22
Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'04:29
Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case08:53
Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'06:36
‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism11:00
Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial06:24
- Now Playing
Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump19:07
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen08:50
Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?03:06
Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘06:17
Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’04:23
Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry06:38
Play All