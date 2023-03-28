IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign

Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign

07:55

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell twice in one show, once to discuss her demand for more oversight of the Federal Reserve and her decision to run for a third Senate term — and again to correct herself after misspeaking about her upcoming election.March 28, 2023

