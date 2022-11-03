IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Seeing danger in GOP election-deniers, Biden appeals to Amerians to support democracy

  • Can Republicans fulfill their role in a multi-party democracy?

  • Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks

    Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee

    Biden on midterms: Democracy is on the ballot this year

  • Dowd: Biden realized there isn't a sane GOP holding election deniers accountable

  • Are Dems Being Complacent About Close Race In TX Border District?

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

  • Split-ticket voters could decide the midterms

  • Obama, Biden, Pence hit the trail before the midterms

  • Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

  • 'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0

  • Do Republicans wish the midterms were last week?

  • To avoid conspiracies, should Pennsylvania count votes like Florida?

  • GOP lies to its base about elections as the process becomes more safe and secure

  • President Biden to give speech on preserving, protecting democracy

  • Tim Ryan and JD Vance face off in Tuesday town hall

  • Rep. Slotkin: Liz Cheney and I disagree on many issues but we agree on preserving democracy

  • Republicans seek to repeal all the progress we've made: WH comms director

  • Black Democratic voters say violent crime important to midterm vote

The Last Word

Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee

Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin is running against Utah Senator Mike Lee, who voted to overturn the 2020 election. Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his race is “ground zero for the defense of American democracy.”Nov. 3, 2022

