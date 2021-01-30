Eugene Robinson: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rhetoric is now ‘a feature of the Republican party’

Eugene Robinson and Olivia Troye join Ali Velshi to discuss how Republican leadership has ignored its most controversial members in the past, and what it could mean for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Troye, a former adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, says Rep. Greene’s rhetoric is “dangerous” and a distraction from policy issues. Robinson, a columnist for the Washington Post, says that rhetoric is now what attracts some people to the Republican Party.