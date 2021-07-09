Eric Holder: ‘There is still a fight’ for Democrats against GOP gerrymandering

Eric Holder: ‘There is still a fight’ for Democrats against GOP gerrymandering09:48
Eric Holder, who chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, describes how Democrats are fighting against Republican plots to use gerrymandering to draw more favorable maps in 2022, a new program designed to educate and mobilize voters to push for a “fair redistricting process” and how Democrats can expose GOP efforts to pervert democracy and “galvanize the people of this country to throw them out of office.”