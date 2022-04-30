IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby became clearly emotional speaking with reporters about the brutality Ukrainian civilians are facing because of Vladimir Putin's war. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart is joined by NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry. April 30, 2022

