  • Military protests to Netanyahu power grab 'hugely damaging to Israel’s security’

    Effort to find Trump Jan. 6 lawyers reportedly called a 'suicide mission'

    Lawrence: Does Giuliani admitting he lied in GA case mean he flipped on Trump?

  • Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

  • Lawrence: The only thing Trump is right about is when he’s going to be indicted

  • What watching five straight days of Russian TV reveals about Putin’s Russia

  • 'Very serious federal felonies': Katyal says Trump faces likely Jan. 6 indictment

  • Lawrence: RFK Jr.'s lies as House GOP witness have a Trumpian echo

  • TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy

  • ‘Arrogant & brazen’: Legal experts trash Trump lawyer’s docs case argument

  • Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot

  • Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know

  • Lawrence: Trump offers no defense of possible charges following Jan. 6 target letter

  • Trump: Indictment a ‘badge of honor.’ Weissman: Mob bosses say that.

  • Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is

  • Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

  • Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence

  • Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen

The Last Word

Effort to find Trump Jan. 6 lawyers reportedly called a 'suicide mission'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell lays out new reporting detailing the many reasons why Trump is having trouble finding lawyers willing to defend him in the Jan. 6 case, including Alan Dershowitz who complained last year about being “blackballed” on Martha’s Vineyard after defending Trump. Andrew Weissmann describes why he thinks the struggle is of Trump’s “own making.”July 27, 2023

