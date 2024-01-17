IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ed O’Neill: ‘Slap in the face’ for alma mater YSU to make GOP election denier president

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Alina Habba is the ‘worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far’

    06:05

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

    03:25

  • Newark teens win right to vote in school board elections

    06:51

  • Dems will be the ‘adults in the room’ and avert shutdown House Budget Cmte. Dem says

    05:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: Voters will bury MAGAism at the ballot box

    06:01

  • Dereliction of duty: Constitution ‘is pretty clear’ that Trump violated his oath

    06:29

  • Trump immunity argument 'impossible to take seriously,’ historian says

    04:06

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump's principal occupation is now defendant

    05:44

  • Katyal: Defendant Trump is the biggest litigation magnet

    01:55

  • ‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says

    03:12

  • ‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

    08:05

  • Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump

    07:35

  • 'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

    06:04

  • Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet

    07:16

  • Weissmann: 'No way Donald Trump wins' immunity appeals argument

    02:43

  • Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger

    03:46

  • Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'

    05:25

  • Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office

    09:33

The Last Word

Ed O’Neill: ‘Slap in the face’ for alma mater YSU to make GOP election denier president

08:48

Actor Ed O’Neill, best known for his roles in “Married with Children” and “Modern Family,” tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he can’t keep his honorary degree from his alma mater Youngstown State University because it “doesn’t mean anything" now that the school has appointed Trump loyalist Rep. Bill Johnson as its president.Jan. 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Ed O’Neill: ‘Slap in the face’ for alma mater YSU to make GOP election denier president

    08:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Alina Habba is the ‘worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far’

    06:05

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

    03:25

  • Newark teens win right to vote in school board elections

    06:51

  • Dems will be the ‘adults in the room’ and avert shutdown House Budget Cmte. Dem says

    05:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: Voters will bury MAGAism at the ballot box

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All