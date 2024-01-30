IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    E. Jean Carroll friend: ‘No political agenda’ against Trump, it’s about the ‘truth’

The Last Word

E. Jean Carroll friend: ‘No political agenda’ against Trump, it’s about the ‘truth’

Lisa Birnbach, friend of E. Jean Carroll and key witness in Carroll’s first trial, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Carroll’s “courage and fearlessness” led to the jury’s $83M+ verdict against Donald Trump.Jan. 30, 2024

