Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and her NIH team developed the Moderna vaccine two years ago, before the first case of Covid-19 was even confirmed in the U.S. Now a Harvard University School of Public Health professor, Dr. Corbett returns to MSNBC’s the Last Word to tell Lawrence O’Donnell about the vaccine’s efficacy against the omicron variant and what could come next in the pandemic.Jan. 18, 2022