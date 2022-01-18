IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

    Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

    Rep. Lawrence: Public servants are ‘critical’ to democracy

  • Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

  • Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

  • Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’

  • Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

  • Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

  • Lawrence: Senators believe it's still possible to get Manchin's vote

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

  • Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

  • Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema

  • Trump lawyers met in person with Georgia prosecutor’s office

  • Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

The Last Word

Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and her NIH team developed the Moderna vaccine two years ago, before the first case of Covid-19 was even confirmed in the U.S. Now a Harvard University School of Public Health professor, Dr. Corbett returns to MSNBC’s the Last Word to tell Lawrence O’Donnell about the vaccine’s efficacy against the omicron variant and what could come next in the pandemic.Jan. 18, 2022

