The Last Word

DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

04:04

After former Trump aide Peter Navarro was indicted on contempt of Congress charges, MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler about the significance of the Justice Department's decision not to pursue similar charges against two other Trump allies involved in the former President's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.June 4, 2022

