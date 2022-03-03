IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets

05:35

Edward Fishman, the former Russia Sanction Lead at the State Department, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “unprecedented sanctions” on the Russian economy and what the impact will be for the wealthiest Russians who have their “toys” taken from them.March 3, 2022

