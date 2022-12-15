IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Doc says DeSantis attacks Covid vaccines endangers public health

03:06

Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Michael Haller and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discuss what Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s call for a grand jury to investigate Covid-19 vaccines means for public health in Florida.Dec. 15, 2022

