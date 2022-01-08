Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t
Fmr. Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest push by President Biden and Senate Democrats to pass voting rights legislation that would block Republican voter suppression and election subversion efforts that are “antithetical to a functioning democracy.”Jan. 8, 2022
Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don't
