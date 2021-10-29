Despite vote delay, Democrats say they have votes to pass Biden bills

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Progressive Caucus, says House Democrats have the votes to pass the human infrastructure bill, and says she trusts President Biden when he says there are 50 votes in the Senate. Zerlina Maxwell, John Heilemann and Norm Ornstein join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what’s next in the week that will be crucial to Democrats on the Hill and the Biden presidency.Oct. 29, 2021