The Last Word

Dereliction of duty: Constitution ‘is pretty clear’ that Trump violated his oath

06:29

Columbia University historian Eric Foner, Yale historian David Blight, and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how history might shape the Supreme Court’s ruling when it considers Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision barring him from the state’s primary ballot.Jan. 12, 2024

