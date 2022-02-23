Dems could capitalize on Rick Scott’s wildly conservative GOP agenda
Former Republican Jennifer Rubin tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Senator Rick Scott’s policy proposal for the GOP shows that the midterm election is “a choice between the guys who are really trying their hardest and have made a lot of progress, and the guys who live off in cuckoo land and want to raise your taxes.”Feb. 23, 2022
