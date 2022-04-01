IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

The Last Word

Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

Rep. Lucy McBath, Democrat of Georgia, co-sponsored a bill in the House to cut the cost of insulin for Americans with diabetes. Every Democrat voted for the bill. Republican leaders and most rank and file GOP members voted against the bill. Rep. McBath joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss.April 1, 2022

