Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes
Rep. Lucy McBath, Democrat of Georgia, co-sponsored a bill in the House to cut the cost of insulin for Americans with diabetes. Every Democrat voted for the bill. Republican leaders and most rank and file GOP members voted against the bill. Rep. McBath joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss.April 1, 2022
