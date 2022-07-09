IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

The Last Word

Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

President Biden signed an executive order to protect abortion access, but told Americans that the only way to restore a woman’s right to choose is by voting for Democrats in November. Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that while her constituents think the country is in a dark place, they “still fundamentally believe in this country.”July 9, 2022

