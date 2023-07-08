IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democratic governor increases school funding for next 400 years with clever veto

The Last Word

Democratic governor increases school funding for next 400 years with clever veto

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains how Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers used his partial veto power to raise public school funding for the next 400 years and speaks to Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) about how the state has long had a hot and cold relationship with the veto.July 8, 2023

