IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

    09:26

  • Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’

    05:12

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

    11:39

  • Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’

    05:40

  • Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment

    11:34

  • Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment

    06:28

  • Caroline Randall Williams: It’s unwise to ‘throw away the idea of America’

    04:13

  • Rep. Gallego: Sen. Sinema more likely to answer to CEOs than her constituents

    03:40

  • SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse

    04:40

  • Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever

    07:12

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

    12:58

  • Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Trump's potential legal challenge? Convincing a jury he loves his wife

    12:05

  • Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign

    07:55

  • Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

    10:28

The Last Word

Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

01:06

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell reports the breaking news that Democrat Brandon Johnson has been projected by NBC News to have won the mayoral race in Chicago.April 5, 2023

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

    04:09
  • Now Playing

    Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

    09:26

  • Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’

    05:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All