The Last Word

Dem Party Chair: It’s ‘clear’ to WI voters Biden, not Trump, delivered on infrastructure

04:03

While Biden was in Wisconsin promoting billions in infrastructure projects like a key bridge connecting Wisconsin and Minnesota, Trump was in court in Manhattan and Wisconsin Republicans were passing an abortion ban. Ben Wikler, Wisconsin’s Democratic Party Chair, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how that clear contrast has led to “big Democratic victories” in Wisconsin.Jan. 26, 2024

