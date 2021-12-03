IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

05:48

Lawrence O’Donnell details the GOP infighting that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the Democratic Caucus, describes as a “meltdown” while House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy stays silent. The party is so dysfunctional that Rep. Lauren Boebert has yet to be held accountable for her anti-Muslim attacks against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.Dec. 3, 2021

