Deadly explosion in Poland is ‘ultimately Russia’s fault,’ says Yale professor

Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Russia escalating airstrikes to make Ukrainian civilians “suffer” in retaliation for Ukraine retaking Kherson, which President Zelenskyy said signaled the beginning of the end of the war. Professor Snyder adds, “Even if Russia didn’t mean to do this, what happened in Poland was a result of a murderous campaign of missile launches.”Nov. 16, 2022