David Plouffe: Sens. Manchin, Sinema now have ‘permission slip’ to change Senate rules

David Plouffe, former senior adviser to President Obama, says Democrats should use all the power they have right now to pass voting rights legislation because “these are not normal times.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that after Senate Republicans rejected Democrats’ good faith effort to amend the voting rights bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) now have even more of a reason to support a change to the filibuster rule.