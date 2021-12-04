IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

  • NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’

    06:07

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship

    02:51

  • Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

    05:48

  • Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’

    06:18

  • Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?

    06:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency

    03:59

  • New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer

    06:02

  • Osterholm: Get vaccine and booster to prevent severe infection amid Omicron variant

    04:08

  • How to help K.I.N.D. this Giving Tuesday

    04:05

  • Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

    02:55

  • SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

    05:13

  • 'Where's my stuff?’: Ali Velshi explains the reality of our supply chain issues

    08:12

  • Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Arbery guilty verdicts are the very least we're owed

    03:43

  • Stephanie Valencia: Democrats need to lean in to win Latino voters

    04:09

  • Rep. Gonzalez: Build Back Better Act will be ‘life-changing’

    04:45

  • Rep. Bass: ‘Despicable’ how defense attorneys dehumanized Ahmaud Arbery

    06:36

  • Molly Jong-Fast: President Biden needs an enemy

    05:41

The Last Word

David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

07:28

School shooting survivor David Hogg, co-founder of March for Our Lives, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the Michigan school shooting reminds us that "there's no community right now in America that is safe" from gun violence.Dec. 4, 2021

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

  • NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’

    06:07

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship

    02:51

  • Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All