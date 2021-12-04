David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’
07:28
School shooting survivor David Hogg, co-founder of March for Our Lives, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the Michigan school shooting reminds us that "there's no community right now in America that is safe" from gun violence.Dec. 4, 2021
