David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

Jazmin Cazares, whose sister was murdered in Uvalde, says “you could tell who cared and who didn’t” as video of her testimony and other shooting survivors played at a congressional hearing. Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg says it’s “frustrating” to see gun manufacturers take no responsibility for the danger of their products as Americans grow increasingly “exhausted” by the lack of action. They join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.July 28, 2022