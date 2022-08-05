IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

CPAC gives far-right Hungarian leader a standing ovation

Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister was met with a warm welcome from conservatives in Dallas, TX weeks after giving a speech in which he said he opposed “mixed race” societies. MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart tells MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell that the fact Victor Orbán was given such a prominent speaking role at CPAC says that the Republican party is “less conservative than it is just white Christian nationalist.”  Aug. 5, 2022

