CPAC gives far-right Hungarian leader a standing ovation

Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister was met with a warm welcome from conservatives in Dallas, TX weeks after giving a speech in which he said he opposed “mixed race” societies. MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart tells MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell that the fact Victor Orbán was given such a prominent speaking role at CPAC says that the Republican party is “less conservative than it is just white Christian nationalist.” Aug. 5, 2022