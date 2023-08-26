Conservative Texas Supreme Court rules Harris County must abolish elections office

Republicans in Texas are laying the groundwork to legally suppress the vote in Harris County— a democratic stronghold and the state’s largest county. On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Texas Supreme Court ruled Harris County has to disband its elections office by September 1st and give the state's Republican secretary of state oversight power of the county's elections. Texas Democratic Congressman Colin Allred joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss why this has voters concerned ahead of this November’s election.Aug. 26, 2023